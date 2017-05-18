Cerritos City Council recognizes Arthritis Awareness Month
The Cerritos City Council recently presented a proclamation in recognition of Arthritis Awareness Month. Arthritis is the nation’s leading cause of disability, affecting more than 50 million Americans. The number is expected to climb to 67 million by 2030. However, early diagnosis and appropriate management can help decrease pain and improve quality of life. Accepting the proclamation from the Cerritos City Council was Cerritos resident Tobi Balma, whose 8-year-old granddaughter is afflicted with arthritis.
