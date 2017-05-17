Newest Cerritos Girls Softball Association All-Stars announced

By Loren Kopff

@LorenKopff on Twitter

The Cerritos Girls Softball Association recently revealed its all-star players, managers and coaching staffs for the next couple of months. In addition, all, or most of the teams will be participating in the San Clemente Tournament May 27-29, the South Huntington Beach Tournament June 2-4, the Chino Hills Tournament June 16-18 and the Amateur Softball Association Los Angeles/South Bay ‘B’ District Tournament June 23-25. Returning CGSA all-stars regardless of age division are in italics.

8-UNDER

Danielle Baca

Kaelyn Bebereia

Ava Ceron

Isabella Gonzalez

Bailey Ingles

Gabriella Johnson

Aubrey Miller

Paulina Nava

Jasmyn Romulo

Karrington Sutton

Megan Wong

Mia Yepez

Manager: James Ceron

Head coach: Ed Sutton

Assistant coaches: James Hartman, Clayton Johnson, Liam Wong

10-UNDER

Presley Hendrix

Itzel Hernandez

Natalia Hill

Alea Medina

Michelle Meza

Kylee Manibusan

Stella Perez

Alyssa Riley

Vanessa Soto

Kayleigh Sutton

Emily Vargas

Luna Villa

Manager: Anthony Medina

Head coach: Cedric Hill

Assistant coaches: Allen Manibusan, Gonzalo Vargas

12-UNDER

Amarie Allen

Addisyn Bartyzel

Bella Bulthuis

Katelyn Colvin

Chanel Madrid

Isabel Martins

Ashley McCart

Lysa McDow

Natalyn Membreno

Maya Torres

Brynn VanderWal

Makayla Vanosse

Manager: Brian Bulthuis

Head coach: Trevor VanderWal

Assistant coaches: George Molina, Jeff Vanosse

14-UNDER

Lia Acosta

Caitlyn Azevedo

Chelsea Azevedo

Sabrina Cruz

Alexa Diaz

Isabella Gonzalez

Breanna Lucero

Dy’Mond Manzo

Isabel Navarro

Sarah Ochoa

Lesley Perez

Natalie Samano

Adrina Urias

Manager: Carlos Acosta

Head coach: Gabe Azevedo

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments