Newest Cerritos Girls Softball Association All-Stars announced

- Home
- Calendar
- City News
- Crime
- High School Sports
- Local Deals
- Obituaries
By Loren Kopff
@LorenKopff on Twitter
The Cerritos Girls Softball Association recently revealed its all-star players, managers and coaching staffs for the next couple of months. In addition, all, or most of the teams will be participating in the San Clemente Tournament May 27-29, the South Huntington Beach Tournament June 2-4, the Chino Hills Tournament June 16-18 and the Amateur Softball Association Los Angeles/South Bay ‘B’ District Tournament June 23-25. Returning CGSA all-stars regardless of age division are in italics.
8-UNDER
Danielle Baca
Kaelyn Bebereia
Ava Ceron
Isabella Gonzalez
Bailey Ingles
Gabriella Johnson
Aubrey Miller
Paulina Nava
Jasmyn Romulo
Karrington Sutton
Megan Wong
Mia Yepez
Manager: James Ceron
Head coach: Ed Sutton
Assistant coaches: James Hartman, Clayton Johnson, Liam Wong
10-UNDER
Presley Hendrix
Itzel Hernandez
Natalia Hill
Alea Medina
Michelle Meza
Kylee Manibusan
Stella Perez
Alyssa Riley
Vanessa Soto
Kayleigh Sutton
Emily Vargas
Luna Villa
Manager: Anthony Medina
Head coach: Cedric Hill
Assistant coaches: Allen Manibusan, Gonzalo Vargas
12-UNDER
Amarie Allen
Addisyn Bartyzel
Bella Bulthuis
Katelyn Colvin
Chanel Madrid
Isabel Martins
Ashley McCart
Lysa McDow
Natalyn Membreno
Maya Torres
Brynn VanderWal
Makayla Vanosse
Manager: Brian Bulthuis
Head coach: Trevor VanderWal
Assistant coaches: George Molina, Jeff Vanosse
14-UNDER
Lia Acosta
Caitlyn Azevedo
Chelsea Azevedo
Sabrina Cruz
Alexa Diaz
Isabella Gonzalez
Breanna Lucero
Dy’Mond Manzo
Isabel Navarro
Sarah Ochoa
Lesley Perez
Natalie Samano
Adrina Urias
Manager: Carlos Acosta
Head coach: Gabe Azevedo
Powered by Facebook Comments