Goodwill Urges Southern L.A. County Communities to Donate Goods

Gently Used Items are Especially Needed Due to Lower than Average Inventory

Long Beach, CA—May 17, 2017—With spring cleaning now in motion and summer cleaning time fast approaching, Goodwill, Serving the People of Southern Los Angeles County (SOLAC) is urging local residents and businesses to donate their gently used items to their nearest Goodwill donation center. To find a Goodwill donation center in Southern Los Angeles County, visit www.ThinkGood.org or click here.

Goodwill SOLAC is especially in need of material donations due to its current state of its lower than normal inventory of donated goods. Goodwill SOLAC sells donated goods in its 18 retail stores to fund job training and placement programs for local individuals who are in most of need of work – the unemployed, underemployed and working poor. In fact, 86 cents of every dollar earned at its retail stores goes toward funding the organization’s job programs to help individuals lead economically self-sufficient lives. Yet, with such a low inventory of donated goods, it threatens Goodwill SOLAC’s fiscal ability to continue funding these job programs at its current level.

To make it easier for residents to donate, Goodwill SOLAC also offers a free home pick-up service for those living in Southern Los Angeles County. To arrange a home pick-up, call (562) 435-7741.

Goodwill SOLAC is a nonprofit organization that transforms donated goods into job training, education and placement services for individuals with barriers to employment. Goodwill SOLAC serves 22 cities and communities throughout Southern Los Angeles County. Goodwill SOLAC’s main facility—located at 800 W. Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach—houses its administrative offices, training programs, processing operations, transportation fleet, LiNKS Sign Language & Interpreting Services, a retail store and its e-commerce operations. To learn more about Goodwill career services or to find your nearest Goodwill store or donation center, visit www.ThinkGood.org.

