Man Dies of Apparent Suicide at Insight Gun Range in Artesia

One person died from an apparent gunshot wound at an Artesia shooting range, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting was reported at 10 p.m. Friday at Insight Shooting Range in Artesia according to the watch commander at the Lakewood Station.

The watch commander said the shooting was being investigated as a suicide.

