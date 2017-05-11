William Davis, Downey City Planner Retires

By Tammye McDuff

Downey City council recognized the retirement of Community Development Employee

William Davis, City Planner of Downey.

“I have known this man for a good ten years,” began Mayor Fernando Vasquez, “When I saw that he was retiring it really hit home. He has been a mentor of mine that I highly respect. He is a man of the highest ethics and standards you could imagine.”

Vasquez went on to say that coming from an Urban Planning Commission and background he had the opportunity to spend countless hours reviewing plans, amendments and ‘talk shop’.

“I know this man is going to move on to greater things,” added Vasquez.

For over 16 years Davis has served the Community Development Department, originally hired as a Business Development Manager. He has led the City Planning department for most of that time. During Davis tenure, Downey has seen economic change, growth and prosperity.

Just a few of the projects Davis has over seen are Portos Bakery; Downtown Downey Gateway;

View Apartments, Kaiser and PIH campuses; Downey Landing; Downey Promenade; Southern California’s first drive through Dunkin Donuts; and updating the City’s drought tolerant landscaping and these are just a few.

“Thank you City Council, I want to thank you very much for the opportunity to serve this community. I have been in city government since 1981, and in all that time, I am most proud of what we have been able to accomplish in Downey,” stated Davis, “On a personal note, what is most important are the relationships that I have received from employees and the Downey residents.”

