L.A. Metro Plans Activities in Support of Bike Month this May in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has scheduled a number of activities this May to commemorate Bike Month, including an Open Streets event, Metro Bike Hub announcements, free rides for bicyclists on Metro buses and trains on Bike To Work Day May 18, guided bike rides and community celebrations.

Bicycling, considered a primary “active transportation” mode, has become increasingly important in Los Angeles County. More Angelenos are riding bikes for work and play, and are making first- and last-mile connections to the county’s growing public transit system.

“Bike Month is an important national campaign to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and to encourage more people to give it a try,” said John Fasana, Metro Board Chair and Mayor Pro-Tem of the City of Duarte. “We’re fortunate in Los Angeles County to back up these promotional efforts with an ambitious agenda of bicycle projects that will help our region become a world-class destination for bicycling.”

Some of the major Bike Month activities Metro and its partners are now planning include:

Sunday, May 7 – Downey “Ride & Stride” Open Streets Event Presented by Metro. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 12801 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey, CA 90242

– Downey “Ride & Stride” Open Streets Event Presented by Metro. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 12801 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey, CA 90242 Monday, May 15 – Bike Week L.A. Kick-off Event and new Metro Bike Hub

Groundbreaking Ceremony at Los Angeles Union Station. 10 a.m. press conference. 800 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

– Bike Week L.A. Kick-off Event and new Metro Bike Hub Groundbreaking Ceremony at Los Angeles Union Station. 10 a.m. press conference. 800 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Tuesday, May 16 – Blessing of the Bikes hosted by Good Samaritan Hospital. 8 a.m. event. 616 S. Witmer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017

– Blessing of the Bikes hosted by Good Samaritan Hospital. 8 a.m. event. 616 S. Witmer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Wednesday, May 17 – Ride of Silence hosted by Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition. 6:30 to 8 p.m. North Hollywood Red Line Station, North Hollywood, CA 91601

– Ride of Silence hosted by Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition. 6:30 to 8 p.m. North Hollywood Red Line Station, North Hollywood, CA 91601 Thursday, May 18 – Bike to Work Day with countywide pit stops, including a Metro Pit Stop at Union Station. Free rides for cyclists with bikes or helmets on Metro Buses and trains all day

– Bike to Work Day with countywide pit stops, including a Metro Pit Stop at Union Station. Free rides for cyclists with bikes or helmets on Metro Buses and trains all day Friday, May 19 – Hollywood/Vine Metro Bike Hub Grand Opening Ceremony. 9 a.m. press event. 1630 N. Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028

– Hollywood/Vine Metro Bike Hub Grand Opening Ceremony. 9 a.m. press event. 1630 N. Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Friday, May 26– Metro Bike Night at Union Station with KCRW. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 800 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

For more information about these and other Bike Month events hosted by groups across the county, visit Metro’s Bike Month website at www.metro.net/riding/bike-month/.

On Bike to Work Day May 18, Metro is supporting more than 50 bicycle pit stops across Los Angeles County with local organizations. Bicyclists are invited to stop by for refreshments and free giveaways at various times of the day. For pit stop locations and times, visit Metro’s Bike Month website.

“Los Angeles County’s transit renaissance encompasses more than just our new multi-billion dollar rail, bus, highway and goods movement projects,” said Phillip A. Washington, Metro CEO. “We are also committed to strengthening pedestrian and bicycle linkages to support a more integrated, holistic transportation network. Bike Month provides us all with an opportunity to celebrate the importance of two-wheeled transportation, and to fully appreciate its strategic role in improving our region’s mobility.”

In support of Bike Month, Metro will be giving downtown L.A. riders the opportunity to try Metro Bike Share for an entire month for free. Sign up online and use the promo code BIKEMONTH17 at bikeshare.metro.net/signup for a free monthly pass. The free month begins on the day riders sign up for the pass. The offer expires at midnight May 31, 2017.

Metro is ready to support Bike Month. All Metro buses are equipped with front bike racks. Bikes may also be taken on Metro trains at all times with no restrictions.

Metro will continue investing heavily in projects that help to make the county more amenable to bicycling and other active transportation modes. With funding from the recently passed Measure M transportation sales tax, for example, Metro will be providing approximately $2.4 billion for a range of active transportation-related programs over the first 40 years of the plan. An additional $1 billion for such programs will be allocated for sub-regional investments. Cities can also contribute Measure M funding from their local return funds to supplement these programs.

Stay connected to Metro’s bicycle community during Bike Month and throughout the year on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with the @BikeMetro handle.

