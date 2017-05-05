Hahn Applauds Generous Donation to Rancho Los Amigos

Downey, CA—Today, Supervisor Hahn thanked Las Floristas for their latest donation to the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center. The charitable group has donated two vans valued at $75,277 which will transport patients to appointments and therapeutic programs free of charge.

“I would like to thank Las Floristas for yet another generous donation to Rancho Los Amigos,” said Supervisor Hahn. “These two vans will transport patients—free of charge—to their recreational therapy and are a crucial part of the larger mission to get these individuals the treatment they need to get well.”

Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, California is a world-renowned hospital that has been nationally recognized for its work rehabilitating individuals with life-changing injury, illness, or disability.

“Las Floristas has been a generous contributor to Rancho for decades, with gifts totaling more than $10 million to date,” continued Supervisor Hahn. “Their support has been critical to providing care to low-income patients who may not be able to afford these world-class treatments otherwise.”

Las Floristas is a non-profit organization based in Long Beach whose mission is to help children with special needs reach their full potential. For decades they have dedicated their efforts to raising millions of dollars for the Rancho Los Amigos Foundation and supporting the children and adult patients in its care.

