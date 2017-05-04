Investigation Underway Concerning Whittier Police In-Custody Death of Mentally Ill Hispanic Male

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing to assist Whittier Police Department personnel with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an in-custody death investigation of a male Hispanic adult that occurred at approximately 1:57 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the 7900 block of Ocean View Avenue, Whittier.

Detectives have learned that Whittier police officers responded to the 14400 block of Tedemory Drive, Whittier, regarding a male adult suffering from a mental illness who was refusing to go to a mental hospital. The male ran away from his residence prior to the arrival of officers.

The male was followed by a family member and detained approximately one mile away on the 7900 block of Ocean View Drive. Upon arrival of officers, the male attempted to jump over a fence that led toward a water reservoir. Officers used control holds to restrain and handcuff the male.

A short time later the male became unconscious and the officers began life saving measures until the arrival of paramedics. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers on scene were injured as a result of the incident.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments