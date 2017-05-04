Investigation Underway Concerning Whittier Police In-Custody Death of Mentally Ill Hispanic Male

- Home
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing to assist Whittier Police Department personnel with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an in-custody death investigation of a male Hispanic adult that occurred at approximately 1:57 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the 7900 block of Ocean View Avenue, Whittier.
Detectives have learned that Whittier police officers responded to the 14400 block of Tedemory Drive, Whittier, regarding a male adult suffering from a mental illness who was refusing to go to a mental hospital. The male ran away from his residence prior to the arrival of officers.
The male was followed by a family member and detained approximately one mile away on the 7900 block of Ocean View Drive. Upon arrival of officers, the male attempted to jump over a fence that led toward a water reservoir. Officers used control holds to restrain and handcuff the male.
A short time later the male became unconscious and the officers began life saving measures until the arrival of paramedics. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No officers on scene were injured as a result of the incident.
There is no additional information available at this time.
