REPORT: Hit and Run on Studebaker in Cerritos Last Night 5/2/17

By Brian Hews

HMG-CN is receiving reports that a hit and run occurred last night on Studebaker Rd. in Cerritos, HMG-CN is awaiting calls from the Cerritos Sheriff’s station, this was first reported on Channel 4.

