Homicide Detectives Responding to Shooting Death Investigation, 16500 blk Horst Ave, Norwalk

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man that was discovered on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 3:45 am in the 16500 block of Horst Avenue, Norwalk.

Investigators have learned that Norwalk Station deputies responded to the location regarding a “Shots Fired” call. Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was driving north on Horst Avenue, from 166th Street, when an unknown suspect fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle. It is unknown if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is described as a male Hispanic adult.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The incident is believed to be gang-related.

There is no additional information available at this time, and the investigation is on-going.

