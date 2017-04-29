Homicide Shooting Death Investigation at Santa Gertrudes Ave and Alicante Rd, Unincorporated La Mirada

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are en route to Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road, unincorporated La Mirada, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are additional shootings in the surrounding areas involving multiple victims. The number of victims, as well as their conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no additional information available at this time, and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

