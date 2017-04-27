St. John Bosco High School Announces 2017 Braves Gala

Joseph Sanchez III ‘70 to Receive School’s Distinguished Alumnus Award

Bellflower, CA, April 26, 2017 – St. John Bosco High School is pleased to announce the 2017 Braves Gala will take place on Saturday, May 20 on the school’s beautiful 36-acre campus grounds in Bellflower, California. St. John Bosco High School is celebrating 77 years of providing Catholic education to thousands of young men from all walks of life. The sixth Annual Braves Gala will benefit academic, athletic and service programs that support students and faculty, advance the school’s mission, and keep the spirit of Don Bosco alive.

The 2017 Braves Gala “Celebrating the Bosco Man” will honor class of 1970 graduate, Joseph Sanchez III, for his achievements and contributions to Bosco. Sanchez was the founder and owner of Classic Distributing & Beverage Group, Inc. in Montebello and a long-time Bosco supporter. Sadly, Sanchez passed away in March 2017, but left a strong legacy for Bosco alumni.

“The Braves Gala is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together and showcase the impact our faculty, staff, students and families have within the Bosco community,” says Dennis Mulhaupt, President, St. John Bosco High School. “We are honored to present the Distinguished Alumnus Award to legendary Brave, Joseph Sanchez III, who not only achieved excellence in his profession but as an alumnus shared in our mission of making an impact in the lives of each of our students.”

Bosco families, faculty, staff, coaches and supporters are expected to gather for the highly anticipated annual event. The Gala generates resources which strongly impact St. John Bosco High School’s ability to educate more than 850 students annually, including support for tuition assistance, academic programs, faculty and staff development, and campus improvements.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and a silent auction featuring more than $100,000 of items to bid on. Guests will enjoy delectable dining, entertainment and a live auction. The night will culminate with the presentation of the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest honor bestowed on a graduate of St. John Bosco High School, to Joseph Sanchez III.

“On behalf of the Sanchez family we are grateful that Bosco has chosen to honor Joe and his contributions and positive impact he had as an alumnus,” says Victor Fiss, President of Classic Distributing & Beverage Group, Inc. “Joe would have been so happy and humbled to receive this distinguished award from a place he held so dear in his heart.”

The event is open to the public. Tickets to the Braves Gala are $175. To learn more about the Braves Gala, visit www.Bosco.org/BravesGala.

About St. John Bosco High School:

Founded in 1940 by the Salesians of Don Bosco, St. John Bosco High School is a distinctive

all-male Catholic college preparatory school with a student body of approximately 850 students, grades 9-12. As a Catholic college preparatory community in the Salesian tradition, the school educates young men with reason, religion and loving kindness to become men of purpose. More information can be found by visiting bosco.org.

