Coffee with New Norwalk Sheriff’s Captain Tatreau in La MIrada, May 23 at 8 a.m.

Residents and business owners are invited to meet Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Captain Jim Tatreau. Captain Tatreau was recently selected as the new Captain of Norwalk Sheriff’s Station, which serves La Mirada.

The Coffee with the Captain event will be held Tuesday, May 23 at 8 a.m. at the Starbucks located at 15010 Imperial Hwy. Captain Tatreau will be available to answer questions, provide crime prevention tips, and discuss neighborhood concerns.

For additional information, call the La Mirada Community Sheriff’s Station at (562) 902-2960

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments