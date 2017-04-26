Man Found Shot to Death at 14400 Block of Dinard Ave. in Norwalk Was Painting Curbs

A man shot to death in Norwalk Tuesday evening was walking door to door in a neighborhood offering to paint homes’ addresses on curbs in exchange for pay, according to authorities.

The 50-year-old man was in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he was shot several times, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The gunfire struck the man in the upper body, and he died at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators do not have any suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

