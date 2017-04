Man shot by police in Bellflower after pursuit ended

ABC7 – A wild police chase involving a possible car thief ended with an officer-involved shooting in Bellflower. One suspect was killed and another was taken into custody.

The chase began in Long Beach, where officers received a LoJack hit on a reportedly stolen vehicle out of Los Angeles around 6 a.m.

