The Saywitz Company Negotiates Two Leases in Cerritos Totaling $2.4 Million

CERRITOS, Calif.— April 18, 2017 —The Saywitz Company, one of the largest privately held commercial real estate brokerage firms in Southern California, recently negotiated two leases in Cerritos, Calif. for Keller Williams and Para Plate Plastics Company totaling $2.4 million.

Andrew Herron and Robert Ritschel, senior vice presidents with The Saywitz Company, represented Keller Williams in its expansion and lease extension for its branch offices and administrative operations in the Cerritos Office Center III located at 17785 Center Court Drive in Cerritos, Calif. The eight-year, 5,000 square foot lease totals more than $1.4 million. Matt Didier of CBRE Newport Beach represented the landlord in the transaction.

In another transaction, Robert Ritschel and Andrew Herron of The Saywitz Company completed the lease negotiations on behalf of Para Plate Plastics Company for its facilities at 15910 Shoemaker Avenue in Cerritos, Calif. The 63 month renewal totals more than $1 million. Brandon Muller represented The Muller Company, the building’s ownership, in the transaction.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments