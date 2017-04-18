Female Burglar, Mesha Collins, Arrested at Drake’s House

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Los Hills Station detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a burglary that occurred at the residence of performing artist Aubrey Graham aka “Drake” on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Lost Hills Station deputies responded to his residence in the jurisdictional area of Lost Hills Station for a burglary just occurred call. Call details indicated a suspect may possible be inside the location.

While at the location, several witnesses directed deputies to a locked room inside the residence where the suspect was. Shortly thereafter, deputies entered the room and found the female suspect inside. It appeared the suspect may have consumed some beverages from the suspect’s home as an opened soda and water bottle were found near the suspect.

She was subsequently arrested without incident for burglary; entering a residence with intent to steal the victim’s personal property. It does not appear any other items were stolen from the residence.

The suspect, Mesha Collins, Female Black, 24 years-old, was booked at Lost Hills Station. Her bail is listed as $100,000 and appears in Van Nuys Municipal Court on April 19, 2017.

For further information contact Sergeant Dunn from Lost Hills Station at (818) 878-5531 or Sheriff’s Information Bureau at (213) 229-1700.

