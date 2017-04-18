Compton City Hall Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Election Day Hoax?

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News can confirm that a bomb threat was called into Compton City Hall today at 11:30 A.M.

The call went into the Human Resources Department of the City who informed the City Manager of the call.

The recipient of the call said the voice sounded “like a male Southern accent,” and said, “I hate all you N-word so I planted a bomb.”

City officials immediately evacuated the building and called in the Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and K-9 Division.

Deputies searched the premises and dogs sniffed packages inside the mailroom and found nothing.

Employees were allowed back into the building at around 2:30 P.M.

City officials told HMG-CN that the Deputies are looking at two people, ex-employees who have recently been escorted off the premises, as “persons of interest.”

Compton is holding an election today for Mayor and Council Districts, it is unknown how the bomb threat affected the election.

