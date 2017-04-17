Evidence Indicates Compton Council Candidate Alin Hamade Does Not Live in City; Hamade Also Recently Registered to Vote in Compton

Compton Council candidate Alin Hamade.

By Brian Hews

A Hews Media Group-Community News investigation has found that Compton 2nd District City Council candidate Alin Hamade, who has been accused of not living in Compton, recently registered to vote in Compton just weeks before the official filing period to run for council commenced.

The documents, obtained by HMG-CN from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office in Norwalk, also show that Hamade has voted only once in Los Angles County, adding more evidence to the claims that he does not live in Compton.

Hamade re-registered at his current claimed home address in a trailer park on Oaks Street in Compton, “moving” from his other residence in the city of Westminster in Orange County.

Hamade stated he has no political party preference.

Document from L.A. Registrar-Recorder showing Hamade’s change of address; also shown is Hamade’s voting history.

Additional document from L. A. Registrar-Recorder showing Hamade’s change of address from Westminster (bottom) to Compton.

HMG-CN has also learned that a complaint was filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office of Public Integrity related to Hamade’s residency issues.

In his campaign statement, Hamade claimed, “living in Compton made me realize that the city needs help. The homes in the 2nd district were declining in value due to the neglect of the city to its residents. I believe transparency is the key to a vibrant democracy.”

But, in another document obtained by HMG-CN, a 30-year police veteran, in a sworn declaration, stated that there is no doubt Hamade lives in Westminster.

Sworn declaration obtained by HMG-CN strongly asserting Hamade does not live in Compton.

The difference between Hamade’s two residences is striking, with the house in Westminster boasting six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The home was built in 2001 and is 3,284 square feet sitting on an 8,100 square foot lot. The website Zillow estimates the value of the home at over $1 million.

Hamade’s home in Westminster boasting 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The trailer in Compton is located on Oaks Street and according to sources is a 5th Wheel type trailer surrounding by a rod iron fence.

Hamade’s claimed residence in a Compton trailer park on Oaks Street.

Front of the trailer park in Compton.

According to title reports, Hamade owes nothing on the Westminster house.

One realtor, after seeing the reports, told HMG-CN that the residence was gifted or Hamade paid cash for the house.

The realtor also noted the absence of a title policy, which, “is very suspicious.”

Hamade is locked in a tight battle with incumbent Isac Galvan, the election is tomorrow.

Calls into Hamade went unreturned.

