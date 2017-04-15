Mountain Biker Severely Injured Riding in Santiago Oaks Regional Park

Santiago Oaks Regional Park, the area is studded with bike trails.

Rescue units of the Metro-Net Division rescued an injured mountain biker below the trails of Santiago Oaks Regional Park today at approximately 10:45 A.M.

Two helicopter circled the area before one got into position to rescue the injured rider.

Minutes later the biker could be seen lifted into the chopper via a rescue basket.

HMG-CN spoke to representatives at Metro-Net who said the injured rider was taken to UCI Medical Center.

