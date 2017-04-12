Norwalk HS Senior Received $40,000 Scholarship
Norwalk High School senior Chidinma Agbo has been awarded a $40,000 scholarship and named 2017 Edison Scholar by Edison International, parent company of Southern California Edison. Chidinma, who’s nickname is “Promise,” is one of 30 students across Edison’s territory to receive $1.2 million in scholarships through the Edison Scholars Program that supports students planning to study science, technology, engineering or math –STEM—fields at a four-year college or university.
