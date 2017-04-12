Bombshells Escort Agency in Norwalk Raided by Human Trafficking Task Force, 13 Guns and Cash Found, Omar Sanchez Taken Into Custody

On Friday, April 7, 2017, investigators with the L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force executed search warrants at the business and residence of Omar Sanchez MH/37, culminating a six month investigation into human trafficking related crimes. Sanchez, who lives in Lakewood, is the owner/operator of “Bombshells” escort agency, located in the 13700 block of Studebaker Road, in the city of Norwalk.

After serving the warrants, investigators collected 13 firearms and a quantity of cash, which they believed to be proceeds from the illegal business practices. Deputies from Norwalk Station, Lakewood Station and Officers from the California Highway Patrol assisted in the warrant services and searches.

Sanchez was arrested at the scene and booked for Human Trafficking, Rape and weapons charges. Because of a previous felony conviction, Sanchez is prohibited from possessing firearms. California Highway Patrol Detective Kerri Rivas was the lead investigator on the case, for the Human Trafficking Task Force. Detective Rivas described the business as an illegal escort business, which supplied women for commercial sex to paying customers. “Mr. Sanchez victimized some of the women who worked at the agency and sold their sexual services for money. We are also investigating the abuse of underage girls who he employed as escorts”. The business used the website “Backpage.com” to advertise the women and the services.

Omar Sanchez was booked at Norwalk Station and subsequently posted a $420,000 bond to secure his release. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 28, 2017, at Norwalk Superior Court.

Anyone who was victimized by Omar Sanchez or with information regarding “Bombshells” escort agency is encouraged to contact investigators at 323-526-5156 or by contacting LA Crime Stoppers.

