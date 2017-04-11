Socialize

Real Time Cerritos City Council Election Results

Updated Apr 11 2017 11:18PM

Following are semi-official returns for April 11, 2017 Cerritos Municipal Election by precinct. Polling places close at 8 p.m. Please hit “refresh” or “reload” in your browser for the latest results displayed below. The posting of semi-official results will begin after 8:30 p.m.

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official
Totals
Grace Hu 2,879 +101
Sally M. Havice 552
Bruce W. Barrows 1,886 +120
Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,568 +156
Chuong Vo 2,592  +147
Ashish Kumar Verma 296
Anantha Ramachandran 1,088

Updated Apr 11 2017 11:02PM

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official
Totals
Grace Hu 2,778  +131
Sally M. Havice 503
Bruce W. Barrows 1,766 +119
Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,412 +153
Chuong Vo 2,445 +159
Ashish Kumar Verma 280
Anantha Ramachandran 1,042

 

Grace Hu 2,617   +115
Sally M. Havice 466
Bruce W. Barrows 1,647    +87
Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,259    +146
Chuong Vo 2,286    +163
Ashish Kumar Verma 259
Anantha Ramachandran 964

 

 

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official
Totals
Grace Hu 2,502 +140
Sally M. Havice 436
Bruce W. Barrows 1,560 +103
Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,113 +170
Chuong Vo 2,123 + 165
Ashish Kumar Verma 244
Anantha Ramachandran 863

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official
Totals
Grace Hu 2,362 +164
Sally M. Havice 403
Bruce W. Barrows 1,457 +138
Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,943 + 276
Chuong Vo 1,968 +172
Ashish Kumar Verma 224
Anantha Ramachandran 757

 

 

Grace Hu 2,198 +120 increase over last update

Bruce W. Barrows 1,319  +100

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,667  +146

Chuong Vo 1,796 +136

Sally M. Havice 344

Ashish Kumar Verma 179

Anantha Ramachandran 640

 

 

 

 

Grace Hu 2,078 +45 increase    27% of vote

Bruce W. Barrows 1,219 +31 increase  16% of vote

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,531 + 72 increase  20%

of vote

Chuong Vo 1,658 +60  increase   22% of vote

Sally M. Havice 313     4%

 Ashish Kumar Verma 141    2%

Anantha Ramachandran 549   7%

Hu 2,033

Sally M. Havice 303

Bruce W. Barrows 1,188

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,459 +72

Chuong Vo 1,598 +

Ashish Kumar Verma 133

Anantha Ramachandran 517

 

 

Semi-Official Returns for Consolidated Precincts 1–15

(Vote-by-Mail ballots are included in the precinct semi-official totals)

Candidates
in Ballot Order		 Semi-Official Precinct Totals
1* 2* 5* 6* 8* 9* 13* 15*
Hu 271 166 407 133 298 228 301 229
Havice 42 30 41 27 40 33 48 42
Barrows 199 140 192 66 159 148 174 110
Yokoyama 182 119 189 140 237 164 214 214
Vo 244 186 238 90 223 238 263 116
Verma 20 15 19 7 12 13 24 23
Ramachandran 79 60 80 33 53 89 83 40

