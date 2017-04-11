Real Time Cerritos City Council Election Results

- Home
Following are semi-official returns for April 11, 2017 Cerritos Municipal Election by precinct. Polling places close at 8 p.m. Please hit “refresh” or “reload” in your browser for the latest results displayed below. The posting of semi-official results will begin after 8:30 p.m.
|Candidates in Ballot Order
|Semi-Official
Totals
|Grace Hu
|2,879 +101
|Sally M. Havice
|552
|Bruce W. Barrows
|1,886 +120
|Frank Aurelio Yokoyama
|2,568 +156
|Chuong Vo
|2,592 +147
|Ashish Kumar Verma
|296
|Anantha Ramachandran
|1,088
Updated Apr 11 2017 11:02PM
|Candidates
in Ballot Order
|Semi-Official Precinct Totals
|1*
|2*
|5*
|6*
|8*
|9*
|13*
|15*
|Hu
|271
|166
|407
|133
|298
|228
|301
|229
|Havice
|42
|30
|41
|27
|40
|33
|48
|42
|Barrows
|199
|140
|192
|66
|159
|148
|174
|110
|Yokoyama
|182
|119
|189
|140
|237
|164
|214
|214
|Vo
|244
|186
|238
|90
|223
|238
|263
|116
|Verma
|20
|15
|19
|7
|12
|13
|24
|23
|Ramachandran
|79
|60
|80
|33
|53
|89
|83
|40
