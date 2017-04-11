Real Time Cerritos City Council Election Results

Updated Apr 11 2017 11:18PM

Following are semi-official returns for April 11, 2017 Cerritos Municipal Election by precinct. Polling places close at 8 p.m. Please hit “refresh” or “reload” in your browser for the latest results displayed below. The posting of semi-official results will begin after 8:30 p.m.

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official

Totals Grace Hu 2,879 +101 Sally M. Havice 552 Bruce W. Barrows 1,886 +120 Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,568 +156 Chuong Vo 2,592 +147 Ashish Kumar Verma 296 Anantha Ramachandran 1,088

Updated Apr 11 2017 11:02PM

Following are semi-official returns for April 11, 2017 Cerritos Municipal Election by precinct. Polling places close at 8 p.m. Please hit “refresh” or “reload” in your browser for the latest results displayed below. The posting of semi-official results will begin after 8:30 p.m.

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official

Totals Grace Hu 2,778 +131 Sally M. Havice 503 Bruce W. Barrows 1,766 +119 Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,412 +153 Chuong Vo 2,445 +159 Ashish Kumar Verma 280 Anantha Ramachandran 1,042

Grace Hu 2,617 +115 Sally M. Havice 466 Bruce W. Barrows 1,647 +87 Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,259 +146 Chuong Vo 2,286 +163 Ashish Kumar Verma 259 Anantha Ramachandran 964

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official

Totals Grace Hu 2,502 +140 Sally M. Havice 436 Bruce W. Barrows 1,560 +103 Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 2,113 +170 Chuong Vo 2,123 + 165 Ashish Kumar Verma 244 Anantha Ramachandran 863

Candidates in Ballot Order Semi-Official

Totals Grace Hu 2,362 +164 Sally M. Havice 403 Bruce W. Barrows 1,457 +138 Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,943 + 276 Chuong Vo 1,968 +172 Ashish Kumar Verma 224 Anantha Ramachandran 757

Grace Hu 2,198 +120 increase over last update

Bruce W. Barrows 1,319 +100

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,667 +146

Chuong Vo 1,796 +136

Sally M. Havice 344

Ashish Kumar Verma 179

Anantha Ramachandran 640

Grace Hu 2,078 +45 increase 27% of vote

Bruce W. Barrows 1,219 +31 increase 16% of vote

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,531 + 72 increase 20%

of vote

Chuong Vo 1,658 +60 increase 22% of vote

Sally M. Havice 313 4%

Ashish Kumar Verma 141 2%

Anantha Ramachandran 549 7%

Hu 2,033

Sally M. Havice 303

Bruce W. Barrows 1,188

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama 1,459 +72

Chuong Vo 1,598 +

Ashish Kumar Verma 133

Anantha Ramachandran 517

Semi-Official Returns for Consolidated Precincts 1–15

(Vote-by-Mail ballots are included in the precinct semi-official totals)

Candidates

in Ballot Order Semi-Official Precinct Totals 1* 2* 5* 6* 8* 9* 13* 15* Hu 271 166 407 133 298 228 301 229 Havice 42 30 41 27 40 33 48 42 Barrows 199 140 192 66 159 148 174 110 Yokoyama 182 119 189 140 237 164 214 214 Vo 244 186 238 90 223 238 263 116 Verma 20 15 19 7 12 13 24 23 Ramachandran 79 60 80 33 53 89 83 40

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments