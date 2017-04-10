Shooting at North Park Elementary School: 2 Adults Dead in Classroom, 2 Students Hospitalized in Possible Murder-Suicide

- Home
Two adults were killed and two students were injured Monday morning at an elementary school in San Bernardino in what officials are describing as a murder-suicide.
The students were airlifted to local hospital and their conditions are unknown, said San Bernardino police Lt. Vicki Cervantes.
One of the adults involved in the shooting was a teacher, according to San Bernardino Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia.
“We believe this to be a murder-suicide,” San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted. “Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.”
