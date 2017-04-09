Ronald Franken of La Mirada Killed in Crash in Cerritos

CERRITOS >> The coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a 58- year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Cerritos.

Ronald Franken of La Mirada was driving a pickup truck when the two-vehicle crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Marquardt Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, the coroner’s office reported.

Paramedics rushed him to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The condition of the other motorist or any passengers was not immediately known.

