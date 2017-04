Car Smashes Into Home on Dallas Street in La Palma

Courtesy Jim McMahon

A car smashed into a home on Dallas Street in La Palma yesterday at approximately 10 A.M. The car hit another car parked in the driveway and then careened into the garage of the home. No one was injured. HMG-CN is attempting to obtain additional information on the incident.

