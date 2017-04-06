NFL STAR AND GAHR ALUM JOSHUA PERKINS GIVES BACK TO HIS HIGH SCHOOL

By Tammye McDuff

Gahr High School was proud to host a former graduate and NFL star, Joshua Perkins [2011] #82 of the Atlanta Falcons this past Friday. Perkins gave the Gahr community a Super Bowl LI (51) commemorative golden football, which was presented on campus at a Pep Rally.

“Perkins was a standout prep player at Gahr High School” Dr. Larry Natividad told HMG-CN, “who moved on to play some great football at the University of Washington in Seattle, we are very proud of him.”

Perkins along with Gahr classmate Dwayne Washington (now with the Detroit Lions), helped lead the Huskies to the Pac 12 Championship their senior year.

The same preparedness and dedication that caught the eye of the University of Washington also caught the attention of the NFL. Perkins signed in 2016 to play with the Atlanta Falcons and scored his first touchdown on December 24, 2016; Perkins play Tight End for the Falcons.

“Our Gahr family was cheering him on as he ended this past season facing off against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas,” said Natividad.

Perkins did not catch any passes but was instrumental in the running game for the Falcons.

“In addition to being a ferocious and passionate player on the field, Gahr also knows him as a very kind, respectful, and humble young man.”

Natividad added, “It was, quite frankly, fantastic! It was so good to see J Perkins give back to the community in a meaningful way. The whole atmosphere was electric.”

As Perkins addressed the students, he encouraged all to believe in themselves and not listen to those who don’t believe that they can do anything.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments