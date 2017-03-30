BREAKING NEWS: MUSD Board Terminates CBO Ruben Rojas

MOVE SHOULD INTENSIFY RECALL EFFORTS ON CARDENAS AND CUPCHOY.

By Brian Hews

In a 5-0 vote today, the Montebello Unified School District Board terminated controversial Chief Business Officer Ruben Rojas. The termination was a direct result of several investigative articles published by Hews Media Group-Community News. Links to the articles are below.

With the firing of Rojas, sources are telling HMG-CN that the investigation is just getting started. HMG-CN will update when more information becomes available.

