California Lawmakers Unanimously Approve State Audit of Montebello Unified School District

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News can exclusively confirm that California lawmakers have voted unanimously to send in State accountants to audit the financial records of the Montebello Unified School District.

One lawmaker told HMG-CN that, “the (March 16, 2017 by HMG-CN, link below) article was the last straw, after we saw that, we were determined to send our auditors into the MUSD. Something is going on, and our auditors are going to find out.”

A press release from State Senator Tony Mendoza stated,

Senator Tony Mendoza, Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, & Assemblymember Ed Chau announce that the Joint Legislative Audit Committee (JLAC) has approved their joint request for an audit of the Montebello Unified School District (MUSD).

The Los Angeles County Office of Education determined that MUSD faces a $30 million dollar shortfall over the next two years. An independent audit of MUSD policies and procedures would provide insight into potential next steps in addressing the current situation. The Independent Audit will include an assessment of financial practices, performance, and related issues of the Montebello Unified School District. This assessment will cover fiscal years 2013-14 through 2015-16.

“In every decision we make, we must always put our children’s welfare in the forefront of all discussions,” Senator Mendoza said. “The needs and well-being of our children must be our first priority; therefore we must ensure that public funds are being used where they belong, in the classroom.”

“I applaud the decision by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee to move forward on the audit of Montebello Unified School District’s financial operations and help officials there to establish a road map to improve governance structures,” said Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park). “The situation that has unraveled in recent months and made headlines across the state, prompting frustrated residents to contact my office, is disheartening, especially when considering the impact of the District’s fiscal situation on students and its employees that are now subject to layoffs. Today’s action will help restore public trust.”

“As a product of Montebello Unified School District, I am personally invested in making sure our students, teachers, and parents have a system they can trust and be proud of. Over the last few months there has been a dark cloud around the operations of the MUSD which affects how the community views the district and every situation gets tinted by their concerns. A state audit will give us impartial facts and data allowing sunshine to dissipate the dark cloud of doubt lingering over the district without impacting an already dire financial situation. I’m very glad that the request was overwhelmingly approved by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and that we can begin that the process of rebuilding trust,” said Assemblymember Cristina Garcia

“I look forward to the Audit findings and towards working together on a comprehensive solution that continues to provide our students the best possible education,” Senator Mendoza concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments