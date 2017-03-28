Man Shot and Killed on N. Garfield Ave. in Montebello

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are responding to the 800 block of North Garfield Avenue, Montebello, to assist Montebello Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

