Wall Street Journal editorial compares Trump to a drunk clinging to an empty gin bottle

The Wall Street Journal editorial page was reliably right-wing even before Rupert Murdoch bought the paper. Its editors really, really want to have Donald Trump’s back. They want him to tell lies they can enthusiastically support. So even in the middle of a sharply critical editorial, you can tell it pains them that he’s making it too hard for them—but the fact that the Wall Street Journal editorial board is going at Trump this hard is news.

