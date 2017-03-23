Supervisor Hahn Honors Winners of the County of Los Angeles Public Library’s 37th Annual Bookmark Contest

Los Angeles, CA- On Tuesday, March 21, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn honored four young winners of the Bookmark Contest, an annual art competition for children and teens organized by the County of Los Angeles Public Library. Thousands of young contestants from every corner of Los Angeles County illustrated their own bookmarks and submitted them to the contest. This year’s theme: “Read for the Fun of it. ” Four bookmarks from each supervisorial district were selected as winners. After introducing each of the children to the audience assembled at Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration on Tuesday morning, Supervisor Hahn said, “I’m so proud of all these young artists. The beautiful bookmarks they illustrated will be distributed in libraries all across Los Angeles County and inspire readers of all ages to continue ‘reading for the fun of it. ’ Programs like this are why our libraries are invaluable resources. ”

The winners include Keila Kurihara, Krystian Garrett, Disleiry F. Hernandez, and Gloria Griepsma.

Keila, a second grader who attends Mary Bragg Elementary School, entered her beautifully illustrated bookmark at George Nye, Jr. Library in Lakewood. In her free time, Keila loves to play basketball and practice Taekwondo.

Krystian Garrett is a 5th grader at Nuffer Elementary School. Her favorite book is Rachel Renee Russell’s Dork Diaries. She entered her bookmark at the Alondra Library in Norwalk. She is in 5th grade.

Disleiry F. Hernandez, a 7th grader at Paramount Park School, submitted her illustration of a landscape at the Paramount Library. She loves drawing and is currently reading the “I Have a Dream” speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Gloria Griepsma, a senior at Richard Gahr High School, submitted her bookmark at the Artesia Library. She hopes to be a freelance animator when she grows up. Her favorite book: A Series of Unfortunate Events.

