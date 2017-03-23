New Sales and Use Tax Rates Go into Effect on April 1, 2017

Sacramento – The California State Board of Equalization (BOE) reminds Californians that new sales and use tax rates will take effect on April 1, 2017, as a result of voter-approved initiatives in several cities and counties. The tax rate changes for the cities listed below apply only within the indicated city limits. The countywide tax rate increases apply to all cities and unincorporated areas within the county.

To find the tax rate in your area or business location, visit the BOE website at boe.ca.gov and click on the Find a Tax Rate by Address link to find the tax rate for a specific address. The new tax rates will be available on this website on April 1. You may also call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115 (TTY:711) to find your local tax rates. Representatives are available to assist you weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), except state holidays.

For more information about sales and use tax rates, including help for consumers who may have been overcharged, visit boe.ca.gov/knowyourrate or view our Know Your Tax Rate video.

Cities with New Tax Rates Old Rate New Rate Belmont (San Mateo County) 8.75% 9.25% Chula Vista (San Diego County) 7.75% 8.25% Clearlake (Lake County) 7.75% 8.75% Del Mar (San Diego County) 7.75% 8.75% Downey (Los Angeles County) 8.75% 9.25% East Palo Alto (San Mateo County) 8.75% 9.25% El Centro (Imperial County) 7.75% 8.25% Fairfax (Marin County) 8.75% 9.00% Fortuna (Humboldt County) 7.75% 8.50% Fountain Valley (Orange County) 7.75% 8.75% Hemet (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Indio (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Isleton (Sacramento County) 8.25% 8.75% La Palma (Orange County) 7.75% 8.75% La Quinta (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Lakeport (Lake County) 7.75% 8.75% Loomis (Placer County) 7.25% 7.50% Lynwood (Los Angeles County) 8.75% 9.75% Madera (Madera County) 7.75% 8.25% Martinez (Contra Costa County) 8.25% 8.75% Menifee (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Newark (Alameda County) 9.25% 9.75% Orland (Glenn County) 7.25% 7.75% Placerville (El Dorado County) 7.75% 8.25% Pleasant Hill (Contra Costa County) 8.25% 8.75% Ridgecrest (Kern County) 8.00% 8.25% Riverside (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Santa Monica (Los Angeles County) 9.25% 9.75% Santa Paula (Ventura County) 7.25% 8.25% St. Helena (Napa County) 7.75% 8.25% Stockton (San Joaquin County) 8.75% 9.00% Suisun City (Solano County) 7.375% 8.375% Temecula (Riverside County) 7.75% 8.75% Tracy (San Joaquin County) 7.75% 8.25% Ukiah (Mendocino County) 7.875% 8.375% Ventura (Ventura County) 7.25% 7.75% Visalia (Tulare County) 8.00% 8.50% Wasco (Kern County) 7.25% 8.25% West Sacramento (Yolo County) 7.75% 8.00% Westminster (Orange County) 7.75% 8.75% Yreka (Siskiyou County) 7.25% 7.75% Yucca Valley (San Bernardino County) 7.75% 8.75% Counties with New Tax Rates (The cities listed below each county already have existing district taxes; their rates will also increase) Old Rate New Rate Merced County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Dos Palos and Livingston) 7.25% 7.75% Atwater 7.75% 8.25% Gustine 7.75% 8.25% Los Banos 7.75% 8.25% Merced 7.75% 8.25% Monterey County (applies to all cities and unincorporated areas) 7.375% 7.75% Carmel-by-the-Sea 8.375% 8.75% Del Rey Oaks 8.875% 9.25% Gonzales 7.875% 8.25% Greenfield 9.125% 9.50% King City 7.875% 8.25% Marina 8.375% 8.75% Monterey 8.375% 8.75% Pacific Grove 8.375% 8.75% Salinas 8.875% 9.25% Sand City 8.375% 8.75% Seaside 8.375% 8.75% Soledad 8.375% 8.75% Nevada County (applies to all cities and unincorporated areas) 7.375% 7.50% Grass Valley 7.875% 8.00% Nevada City 8.25% 8.75% Truckee 8.125% 8.25% Santa Clara County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Santa Clara, Saratoga, and Sunnyvale) 8.50% 9.00% Campbell 8.75% 9.25% San Jose 8.75% 9.25% Santa Cruz County (applies to all cities and unincorporated areas) 8.00% 8.50% Capitola 8.50% 9.00% Santa Cruz 8.50% 9.00% Scotts Valley 8.50% 9.00% Watsonville 8.75% 9.25% Sonoma County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Cloverdale, Petaluma, and Windsor) 8.00% 8.125% Cotati 9.00% 9.125% Healdsburg 8.50% 8.625% Rohnert Park 8.50% 8.625% Santa Rosa 8.50% 8.625% Sebastopol 8.75% 8.875% Sonoma 8.50% 8.625% Stanislaus County (applies to all unincorporated areas and cities including Hughson, Modesto, Newman, Patterson, Riverbank, Turlock, and Waterford) 7.375% 7.875% Ceres 7.875% 8.375% Oakdale 7.875% 8.375%

