Silver Chef Senior SCR

Socialize

EAT A SUB, SEND CARE PACKAGES TO OUR TROOPS ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Email, RSS Follow

100% of Sales at 149 Jersey Mike’s in Southern California Will Be Donated

To Operation Gratitude to Send Care Packages to Military

 WHO:  Operation Gratitude and Jersey Mike’s Subs partner for annual Day of Giving

 WHAT:  Buy & enjoy a delicious Sub knowing that ALL SALES – every single dollar – from 149 Jersey Mike’s locations in Southern California will be donated to Operation Gratitude to send care packages to Active-Duty Military serving overseas.

 WHEN:  Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – All day (lunch, afternoon snack & dinner — most stores are open from 10am to 9pm)

 WHERE:  149 Southern California locations.

 WHY:  In the last two years, Jersey Mike’s has sponsored the shipment of 55,000 Operation Gratitude Care Packages.  This year their goal is to sponsor 40,000 more.

 FAST FACTS

  • Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” is the culmination of its March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for Operation Gratitude.

  • In 2015 and 2016, Jersey Mike’s locations raised more than $800,000 to assemble and ship Operation Gratitude Care Packages.

  • Operation Gratitude has shipped 1,750,076 Care Packages and will celebrate its 2 Millionth Care Package in December 2017.

 OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

  • Live Remote:  Jersey Mike’s locations are available for live TV coverage with Operation Gratitude Team Members.

  • Radio Interviews & Updates:  Interviews and real-time radio updates throughout the day.

 For more information visit www.operationgratitude.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/operationgratitude) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/opgratitude).  Join in on the conversation at #OperationGratitude and #JerseyMikesGives.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Have a comment?