OBITUARY: Alberto Bisetti, 49 of Cerritos

Alberto Bisetti , 49, of Cerritos, California, passed away on March 13, 2017. Survived by mother Elvira Bisetti, brother Danny Bisetti and his wife Alice. Preceded in death by father Iginio Bisetti.

Viewing 5-9:00 pm, with Rosary at 7:00 pm, both on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Renaker-Klockgether Mortuary, 7651 Commonwealth Ave. Buena Park, Calfornia, 90621.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017, 10:00 am, at St.Pius V Catholic Church, 7691 Orangethorpe Ave. Buena Park, California, 90621.

Reception to follow funeral mass from 1130 to 330 at the Knights of Columbus reception hall located at 8410 Kass Dr, Buena Park, CA 90621.

Final resting place, “Forever In Our Hearts”.

