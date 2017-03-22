Metro/American Council of Engineering Companies, (ACEC), Professional Liaison Committee Meeting

The Metro/American Council of Engineering Companies, (ACEC), Professional Liaison Committee Meeting is taking place on March 30th, 2017 in the Metro Board Room, at 10:00 am.

The LA County Chapter is hosting the event to foster improved working relationships between consulting engineers and LA Metro through enhanced communications, understanding and problem solving.Small business owners are invited to attend to hear the Panel discuss Small Business Teaming, including the process of teaming, the things large firms look for and the issues faced by small business owners. Please join us to participate in the discussion and obtain insightful information from Metro Executives and ACEC Board members. The meeting Agenda is attached for your information.

Event: Thursday March 30, 2017 10:00am

Metro Headquarters, 3rd floor; Board Room

One Gateway Plaza

Los Angeles, CA Registration is not required.

