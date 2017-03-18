Major Cerritos Sheriff’s Response at Normandale Near 195th St. and Pioneer

Sat. 9:50 pm

HMG-CN is getting reports and social media communication that a major incident is underway right now near 195th and Pioneer. Social Media posts are saying Sheriff’s are on Normandale with guns drawn. Several residents said they are on lockdown.

Reports are coming in that there was someone shot in the head, not clear if victim or suspect.

Report from resident: House on Normandale close to Bertha. Helicopter still up. 21 year old man with multiple guns and possible domestic fight earlier. Mother and kids in the house. SWAT evacuating neighboring houses.

Cerritos Sheriff’s station will not respond due to all deputies in the field, HMG-CN contacted Mayor pro tem Naresh Solanki to facilitate communication between Sheriff’s and HMG-CN, Solanki responded that he was able to contact Sheriff’s, HMG-CN waiting for call-back.

REPORT: Domestic dispute…21 year old locked in his bedroom with multiple handguns and a long rifle. This is very dangerous and they are apparently taking their time.

Final report: Domestic violence, son of family beat up the father, son was arrested and taken to jail, father was treated at house and released.

