ABC Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu Selected Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Mary Sieu, Superintendent of the ABC Unified School District was recently selected by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region XIV as the 2017 Superintendent of the Year.

The ACSA Award recognizes outstanding performance and achievement by individual administrators. Each Region convenes an awards committee to review all nominations.

The recipient of the Superintendent of the Year Award must demonstrate exceptional leadership, commitment to educational quality and student achievement, a commitment to professional growth and creativity and innovation in dealing with issues and problems facing public education.

Dr. Mary Sieu will be honored at the ACSA Region XIV Awards Dinner at The Grand Event Center in Long Beach on Wed., April 26, 2017. “I am humbled and honored to be selected as the Superintendent of the Year. I accept this recognition on behalf of the exceptional students and people I have the great privilege to work with in ABC Unified School District.”

Those wishing to attend the Awards Banquet may contact Mary Ann McCuistion at: [email protected].

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments