LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES ITS 2017-2018 SEASON OF SHOWS

March 14, 2017…Laguna Beach, Calif.…LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce its 2017-2018 season of shows! Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “We are incredibly excited about our 97th season. It is a huge season of musicals and plays, unlike anything we have been able to produce in years. And there are several shows next year that people will find particularly timely. Pieces that look at diversity, justice and inclusion through the lens of brilliant writers. I know our audience will leave the theatre having very interesting conversations.” This summer get ready to rock with an all-new production of HAIRSPRAY; then get ready to be rocked out some more as you spend A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN; then we’ll try to seduce you with the Broadway version of the classic THE GRADUATE; followed by the remarkable Pulitzer & Tony award-winning I AM MY OWN WIFE; the riveting courtroom drama 12 ANGRY MEN; and we complete our season with another Pulitzer Prize & Tony winner CLYBOURNE PARK. Also, a yet to be announced “Artistic Director’s Choice” and a special bonus with the third engagement from Lythgoe Family Panto with ALADDIN & JASMINE’S WINTER WISH! “There is simply no better year to subscribe and become a member of our Playhouse family as we are about to turn 100 and have never looked better!” adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham.

The 2017/2018 LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE season:

YOU CAN’T STOP THE BEAT

WITH THE PERFECT SUMMERTIME SMASH!

HAIRSPRAY

July 5 – July 30, 2017 (Press Opening July 9)

Book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

It’s 1962 and Hairspray’s big, bold heroine Tracy Turnblad twists, ponys and mashed potatoes her way to Baltimore stardom, while fighting for integration on a local TV dance show. Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, Hairspray knocks your bobby socks o with spectacular songs, energetic dancing, and an uplifting story for all ages.

TAKE ANOTHER LITTLE PIECE OF HER HEART AND SPEND…

A NIGHT WITH

JANIS JOPLIN

August 16 – September 10, 2017 (Press Opening August 20)

Created, Written & Directed By Randy Johnson

Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” this sensational show is a musical journey celebrating Joplin and her biggest musical influences—Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll’s greatest legends.

ARE YOU TRYING TO SEDUCE ME?

THE GRADUATE

October 4 – October 22, 2017 (Press Opening October 8)

Adapted by Terry Johnson

Based On The Novel by Charles Webb

and the Screenplay by Buck Henry and Calder Willingham

Directed By Michael Matthews

The Broadway version of the Oscar- winning film! This coming-of-age classic boldly celebrates a May-December romance in 1960s California in which the future can be summed up in one word: Plastics.

THE PULITZER & TONY AWARD-WINNING PLAY!

I AM MY OWN WIFE

January 10 – January 28, 2018 (Press Opening January 15)

Written by Doug Wright

Directed by Jenny Sullivan

I Am My Own Wife tells the true and fascinating story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, who survived the Nazis and the repressive East German Communist regime by keeping a deep, dark secret. Provocative and engaging, this is a bold and highly theatrical production.

Recommended for ages 16 and up.

THE CLASSIC COURTROOM DRAMA AS TIMELY AS EVER!

12 ANGRY MEN

February 28 – March 18, 2018 (Press Opening March 4)

Written by Reginald Rose

Be part of the courtroom in the American classic drama 12 Angry Men, in which 12 jurors decide the fate of a young man accused of murder. This heightened thriller puts you on the edge of your seat. What will the verdict be? Find out in this masterpiece of suspense that pits passionate jurors against one another in a big, bold examination of the heart of the American justice system.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR’S CHOICE!

April 4 – April 22, 2018 (Press Opening April 9)

A very special show that we will announce soon!

ANOTHER TONY & PULITZER PRIZE-WINNER!

CLYBOURNE PARK

May 30 – June 17, 2018 (Press Opening June 3)

Written by Bruce Norris

Directed by Matt August

A spin-off of Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking drama, A Raisin in the Sun, this razor-sharp satire examines race and real estate in a fictional Chicago neighborhood. At the heart of this Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a house, acting as the focus of reactions to the shifting racial landscape of a community. Don’t miss this smart and funny bold modern classic.

OUR 2017/2018 BONUS OPTION

LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO presents

ALADDIN & JASMINE’S

WINTER WISH

December 7 – 31, 2017 (Press Opening December 11)

Panto returns for the third year to Laguna Playhouse with Aladdin & Jasmine’s Winter Wish, in which the classic fairytale is set to modern music. Singing, dancing, humor, magic and audience participation make for a fun winter celebration for the whole family! It’s the best new holiday tradition in town!

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Subscriptions to our 2017-2018 – 97th season are now available by calling the Box Office at 949-497-2787 (ARTS) or online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

6-Play Season Tickets range from $279 – $351.

Single Tickets will range from $48 – $66 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 12p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season. A member of the League of Resident Theatres, Laguna Playhouse is also home to the annual Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Beach Music Festival and Laguna Beach Concert Band.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming, includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Serving more than 80,000 patrons each season, Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre. The Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Leslie Caron, Wendie Malick, Val Kilmer, Ed Asner, Loretta Swit, Dan Lauria, Hershey Felder, Rita Rudner, Harrison Ford, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

