Deputy-Involved Shooting-Suspect Struck by Gunfire in Whittier

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to the 13700 block of East Mulberry Drive, Unincorporated Whittier, to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting.

A male suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

There is no further information available at this time.

Whenever a Deputy Involved Shooting occurs involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and it results in the wounding of a suspect, multiple independent investigations immediately begin at the scene. These include separate investigations by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department immediately notifies the Office of the Inspector General who sends a representative to the incident scene and provides independent oversight throughout the investigative process. Once concluded, every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee. The Office of the Los Angeles County District Attorney also participates in the investigatory process and conducts a legal analysis of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

