Woman’s Club of Artesia-Cerritos Honors Past Presidents

Staff Report

The Woman’s Club of Artesia-Cerritos honored their past presidents in early March . The group talked about different pieces of history in the community that is connected to the Woman’s Club of Artesia-Cerritos. All of the past presidents spoke at the event.

Betty McDougall spoke on attending our convention and spoke about the WCAC Rose Garden at the Artesia Library.

Irene Lowenberg spoke on the Artesia Library tutoring program and how it all began.

Gail Grossman read the names of members who have a tree or rose bush planted in memoriam. Grossman noted which trees are at which park and which roses are located in the rose garden.

Joanne Witt spoke about WCAC’s honorary club member, Pat Nixon, and how her childhood home was once located where the Pat Nixon Senior Center is now located.

Nancy Sousa spoke of how the club got the El Camino Real Bell Marker in place outside of the Civic Center.

WCAC’s Immediate past President, Marilyn McGorman pointed out where WCAC’s club house once stood in the city of Artesia on Pioneer Blvd. McGorman also included a floor plan of the club house’s interior.

The club also honored 3 more members for 25 years of membership; Mabel Low, who has been involved in WCAC’s Homework Center at Artesia Library from the beginning and is active as co-chairman of our fund raising events; Grace Hu, who is always supportive of our club; and Nancy Sousa who has taken on many tasks with the club.

Sousa has held various jobs in the club helping start WCAC’S Happy Hookers crochet group. Sousa is also very involved with our Veteran’s program.

During the meeting the club held another collection for Veteran’s at the VA Hospital. These items collected included hotel-travel size shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, combs, etc. to put into homemade ditty bags to give to our Veterans. For more information email the club at [email protected].

