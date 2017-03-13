Metro to Begin Construction of Burbank Airport North Metrolink Station

Construction of the Burbank Airport-North Metrolink Station will begin on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the northwest corner of Hollywood Way and San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. The $15-million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018 and is funded by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) ($12.3 million) and the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority ($2.7 million).

“This project will provide a better, faster and more seamless rail connection between Burbank Airport and the Metrolink commuter rail system,” said Metro Board Chair John Fasana. “It will also encourage more Southern Californians to utilize the Burbank Airport and provide an alternative to driving on the I-5 Freeway.”

The Burbank Airport-North Metrolink Station will be on Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line and will be located between the Sun Valley and Downtown Burbank stations. The airport is already served by a station on Metrolink’s Ventura County Line. Both lines also serve Los Angeles Union Station — the region’s busiest transit hub — and will make it easier to travel between downtown Los Angeles and Burbank Airport.

“This is part of Metro’s commitment to regional mobility,” said Metro CEO Phil A. Washington. “This station brings new and quicker options for residents from the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and northern San Fernando Valley who want to get to the airport without driving.”

The station will include passenger amenities such as rail ticket vending machines, seating, bike racks and LED display boards showing train, flight and bus arrival and departure times. A pedestrian sidewalk and transit plaza will be built adjacent to the station platform and San Fernando Boulevard.

The new Burbank Airport North-Metrolink station will be approximately one mile from the current airport terminal. Passengers will be able to reach the station via a free shuttle to be operated by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority. The new rail station will also be within walking distance of the planned new terminal that will replace the current terminal, as well as a proposed mixed-use development.

“Connectivity to Metrolink’s five county network is vital to the future of Southern California’s public transportation,” said Metrolink Board Chair and San Jacinto Council Member Andrew Kotyuk. “This new station will afford people another safe and convenient train-to-plane connection seven days a week.”

The construction company under contract to Metro, in charge of building the project is C.A. Rasmussen, Inc. of Valencia, CA.

About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is unique among the nation’s transportation agencies. Created in 1993, Metro is a multimodal transportation agency that transports about 1.3 million passengers daily on a fleet of 2,200 clean air buses and six rail lines. The agency also oversees bus, rail, highway and other mobility-related building projects and leads transportation planning and programming for Los Angeles County.

Stay informed by following Metro on The Source and El Pasajero at metro.net, facebook.com/losangelesmetro, twitter.com/metrolosangeles and twitter.com/metroLAalerts and instagram.com/metrolosangeles.

ABOUT METROLINK (www.metrolinktrains.com)

Metrolink is Southern California’s regional commuter rail service in its 20th year of operation. The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA), a joint powers authority made up of an 11-member board representing the transportation commissions of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, governs the service. Metrolink operates over seven routes through a six-county, 512 route-mile network. Metrolink is the third largest commuter rail agency in the United States based on directional route miles and the seventh largest based on annual ridership.

