Congressional Budget Office Slams Trump Health Plan, 24 Million Could Lose Insurance

The Congressional Budget Office on Monday estimated that as many as 24 million more people could be uninsured and the federal budget deficit would shrink by more than $300 billion over the next decade under the Republican healthcare bill.

The findings came in a much-anticipated report detailing the possible effects of the American Health Care Act, the GOP leadership’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The report estimated the effects of the AHCA on a variety of elements, including coverage totals, the federal deficit, and the cost of premiums in the individual market.

Here’s a rundown of the major findings:

14 million more people would be uninsured under the law in 2018, increasing to 24 million by 2026: The CBO projected that as many as 14 million more Americans could be without health insurance under the AHCA in 2018. After possible changes to Medicaid went into effect, the CBO projected this number could rise to 24 million by 2026.

“The reductions in insurance coverage between 2018 and 2026 would stem in large part from changes in Medicaid enrollment — because some states would discontinue their expansion of eligibility, some states that would have expanded eligibility in the future would choose not to do so, and per-enrollee spending in the program would be capped,” the report said. “In 2026, an estimated 52 million people would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.”

