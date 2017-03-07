La Mirada District 2 City Council Candidate Andrew Sarega’s Business Was Suspended by Franchise Tax Board

By Brian Hews

A Hews Media Group-La Mirada Lamplighter continuing investigation of La Mirada Council District 2 candidate Andrew Sarega has revealed that RRK Motors, Inc., a California Corporation owned by Sarega, was suspended by California’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB).

The primary ways an organization can become suspended include failure to pay taxes or failure to file tax returns.

Also, under the suspension, an organization cannot legally transact business and loses the right to use its name.

On the Secretary of State’s website, documents show Andrew Sarega listed as President and his dad Ion listed as Secretary of RRK Motors, Inc.

RRK is located at 14545 Valley View Rd, # D in Santa Fe Springs.

Interestingly, it is the same address as SAS Marketing, which Sarega claims he owns on his LinkedIn page.

No business information can be found on SAS Marketing other than a “doing business as” listing with the LA County Registrar Recorder’s Office.

HMG-LML visited the address and found RRK Motors listed on the door, which is a violation of FTB suspension rules.

Nowhere on the door was an indication that SAS Marketing was conducting business at the tiny storefront.

Payments Made to SAS for Campaign Materials

Both Sarega and District 1 candidate Toney Aiello “paid” SAS over $2,400 for banners and yard signs for their respective campaigns.

It is unknown if the banners or yard signs were printed and actually used.

The relationship between Aiello and Sarega has caused concern among La Mirada voters.

The relationship included HMG-LML presenting strong evidence that the two candidates could have collaborated with an Independent Expenditure (IE) committee called Residents for a Better La Mirada (RBLM).

Click here to read story.

RBLM sent out six direct mailed “hit pieces” against Sarega’s opponent Pauline Deal, and Aiello’s main opponent John Lewis. No other mailers were sent out by RBLM.

The mailers angered many La Mirada residents.

Click here to read story.

It is illegal for a candidate to coordinate with an IE under the Political Reform Act and the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments