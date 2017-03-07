HMG-CN Will Post Real Time Election Results After Polls Close

Staff Report

Hews Media Group-Community News will be closely following local elections when the polls was close tonight.

HMG-CN will be following the city council races in Bell, Bellflower, Cudahy, Huntington Park, La Mirada, Lakewood, and Norwalk.

Also included will be Bellflower’s Measure B, which is a controversial “pot tax.”

We will also be following the Mayor of Los Angeles race and LA city Council district races.

Finally we will be reporting results for Los Angeles Measures H, M, N, P and the controversial measure S.

The results originate from the county of Los Angeles’ website and are generally updated every 30 minutes.

County Measure

County Measure H

Yes 136,286 61.21%

No 86,375 38.79%

142 of 2,685 precincts reporting (5.29%) | 2/3 of votes cast

Bell City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 149 33.18% 129 28.73% 107 23.83% 64 14.25%

1 of 4 precincts reporting (25.00%) | Vote for no more than two

Bellflower City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council Votes Percent 743 31.35% 596 25.15% 557 23.50% 278 11.73% 196 8.27%

Bellflower City Special Municipal Election – Measure B

CANNABIS TAX. Shall the proposition imposing a tax on cannabis related businesses operating within the City of Bellflower be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,070 75.94% 339 24.06% Cudahy City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council Votes Percent 70 24.14% 58 20.00% 53 18.28% 45 15.52% 40 13.79% 10 3.45% 8 2.76% 4 1.38% 2 .69% Huntington Park City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council Votes Percent 450 38.20% 375 31.83% 107 9.08% 97 8.23% 91 7.72% 58 4.92% La Mirada City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District Votes Percent 124 34.25% 81 22.38% 80 22.10% 77 21.27% 0 of 2 precincts reporting ( .00%) La Mirada City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 2nd District Votes Percent 171 57.38% 127 42.62% Lakewood City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council Votes Percent 1,741 25.79% 1,647 24.40% 1,627 24.10% 880 13.04% 575 8.52% 281 4.16% Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure M CANNABIS REGULATION AFTER CITIZEN INPUT, TAXATION AND ENFORCEMENT. PROPOSITION M. Shall an ordinance providing for enforcement, taxation and regulation of cannabis and/or cannabis products (cannabis) by: 1) providing that the City Council retains the authority to amend existing and adopt new regulations regarding cannabis activity in the City after conducting public hearings regarding various aspects of the commercialization of cannabis and medical cannabis, and giving priority in the processing of applications to existing medical marijuana dispensaries operating in compliance with current City law; 2) authorizing criminal penalties, nuisance abatement, increased civil fines and disconnection of water and power utilities for unauthorized cannabis activities; and 3) establishing new business taxes, effective January 1, 2018, including taxes of $100 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis sales and $50 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from medical cannabis sales, $10 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis transportation, testing or research, and $20 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis manufacturing, cultivation or other commercialization of cannabis; be adopted? Votes Percent 47,875 76.56% 14,656 23.44% 59 of 1,396 precincts reporting (4.23%) | Majority of votes cast Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure N CANNABIS ACTIVITY PERMITS, REGULATION AND TAXATION. INITIATIVE ORDINANCE N. Shall an ordinance establishing a City permitting program for cannabis activity, prioritizing existing medical marijuana businesses compliant with current City law (MMBs) and maintaining 135 dispensaries in the City unless increased by the City Council, including by: 1) authorizing the City to issue permits for cannabis activity including cultivation, manufacture and sale of medical cannabis; 2) providing existing compliant MMBs a limited time to register for initial permits for specified cannabis activity and other priority in the permitting process; 3) allowing permitted cannabis activity in certain non-residential zones; 4) providing operational standards and minimum-distance requirements from schools and other sites; 5) authorizing fines and other penalties for non-permitted cannabis activity but limit enforcement procedures for violations of the ordinance by permit holders; and 6) allowing permittees to operate as adult use marijuana businesses and impose a tax of $80 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from adult use marijuana sales if state law changes to allow non-medical adult use of marijuana; be adopted? Votes Percent 28,152 46.34% 32,600 53.66% 59 of 1,396 precincts reporting (4.23%) | Majority of votes cast Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure P MAXIMUM TERM OF HARBOR DEPARTMENT LEASES. CHARTER AMENDMENT P. Shall the City Charter be amended to increase the maximum term for franchises, concessions, permits, licenses and leases that may be entered into by the Harbor Department from the current maximum of 50 years to a new maximum of 66 years, to be consistent with recent changes to state law? Votes Percent 34,138 59.09% 23,634 40.91% 59 of 1,396 precincts reporting (4.23%) | Majority of votes cast Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure S BUILDING MORATORIUM; RESTRICTIONS ON GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENTS; REQUIRED REVIEW OF GENERAL PLAN. INITIATIVE ORDINANCE S. Shall an ordinance amending City laws related to the General Plan, including to: 1) impose a two-year moratorium on projects seeking General Plan amendments or zone or height-district changes resulting in more intense land use, an increase in density or height, or a loss of zoned open space, agricultural or industrial areas, with exceptions including for affordable housing projects and projects for which vested rights have accrued; 2) prohibit geographic amendments to the General Plan unless the affected area has significant social, economic or physical identity (defined as encompassing an entire community or district plan area, specific plan area, neighborhood council area or at least 15 acres); 3) require systematic, public review of the General Plan every five years; 4) prohibit project applicants from completing environmental impact reports for the City; 5) require the City make findings of General Plan consistency for planning amendments, project approvals and permit decisions; and 6) prohibit certain parking variances; be adopted? Votes Percent 25,832 40.56% 37,853 59.44% 59 of 1,396 precincts reporting (4.23%) | Majority of votes cast Los Angeles City Municipal Election Mayor Votes Percent 53,034 80.72% 5,180 7.88% 2,027 3.09% 1,185 1.80% 989 1.51% 805 1.23% 727 1.11% 614 .93% 465 .71% 376 .57% 302 .46% 59 of 1,396 precincts reporting (4.23%) Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District Votes Percent 1,439 56.97% 697 27.59% 236 9.34% 154 6.10% 2 of 60 precincts reporting (3.33%) Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 3rd District Votes Percent 3,930 100.00% 0 of 94 precincts reporting ( .00%) Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 5th District Votes Percent 4,100 66.44% 1,768 28.65% 303 4.91% 6 of 115 precincts reporting (5.22%) Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 7th District Votes Percent 1,206 28.92% 976 23.41% 347 8.32% 339 8.13% 258 6.19% 205 4.92% 163 3.91% 125 3.00% 86 2.06% 80 1.92% 59 1.41% 55 1.32% 51 1.22% 48 1.15% 39 .94% 39 .94% 35 .84% 21 .50% 20 .48% 18 .43% 4 of 86 precincts reporting (4.65%) Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 9th District Votes Percent 958 72.03% 199 14.96% 173 13.01% 3 of 62 precincts reporting (4.84%) Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 11th District Votes Percent 4,649 68.45% 1,264 18.61% 879 12.94% 6 of 125 precincts reporting (4.80%) Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 13th District Votes Percent 3,425 74.25% 382 8.28% 326 7.07% 224 4.86% 136 2.95% 120 2.60% 7 of 88 precincts reporting (7.95%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 15th District Votes Percent 2,420 74.60% 609 18.77% 215 6.63%

Norwalk City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 594 25.66% 491 21.21% 318 13.74% 275 11.88% 248 10.71% 121 5.23% 99 4.28% 86 3.71% 83 3.59%

0 of 19 precincts reporting ( .00%) | Vote for no more than two

Norwalk City Special Municipal Election Member of the City Council (Unexpired Term Ending March 19, 2019)

Votes Percent 885 68.45% 305 23.59% 103 7.97%

South Gate City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 297 20.57% 293 20.29% 268 18.56% 156 10.80% 134 9.28% 119 8.24% 86 5.96% 49 3.39% 42 2.91%

1 of 15 precincts reporting (6.67%) | Vote for no more than two

South Gate City General Municipal Election, City Clerk

Votes Percent 435 50.12% 433 49.88%

