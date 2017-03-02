SR-91 Weekend Closures for Pavement Rehabilitation

CERRITOS – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close westbound State Route 91 (SR-91) Bloomfield Avenue on-ramp and Norwalk Avenue on-and off-ramps from Friday, March 3 at 10:00 p.m. to Monday, March 6 at 5:00 a.m. for a pavement rehabilitation project. In addition, on westbound SR-91 crews will close up to two lanes from Bloomfield Avenue to Pioneer Boulevard. During the lane closures, the carpool lane will be considered a regular lane.

Night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along SR-91. USS Cal Builders, Inc. is the contractor on this 16.5 million project which began in June 2016 and is expected to be completed by winter of 2017. Improvements will bring pavement rehabilitation along the roadway and upgrade curb ramps to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at various locations. Detour signs will be posted for motorists’ convenience. Expect delays along the route during this time. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be work Zone Alert.”

