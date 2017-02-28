State Requests Audit of Montebello Unified School District

State Senator Tony Mendoza, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, and Assemblymember Ed Chau’s letter to the MUSD Board.

Board Member Hector Chacon said he welcomes the audit. “I welcome the genuine efforts of our State Senator and Assemblymembers in providing a state audit of our school district budget. For the past year I have challenged the CBO, Ruben Rojas and others in the fiduciary responsibility of managing the tax payers school district budget.”

Chacon went on, “We need a true independent audit that can objectively look at ways to save people’s jobs, and make sure as trustees we are being fiscally responsible because our children, students, teachers, employees and our community deserve the objective facts about how in such a short period of time we can have $17 million dollar short fall – and possibly more – or is someone just playing the shell game in order to fulfill a political agenda. An audit by the State is definitely one way to find out.”

State Senator Tony Mendoza told HMG-CN, “It is my sincere hope that this state audit will provide the necessary recommendations to guide the Montebello Unified School District in upholding its high quality of education for its students, all while maintaining a balanced budget. I look forward to working with the District to implement the findings of this independent examination, and to ensure the students continue to receive an optimal education.”

