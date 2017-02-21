Killer of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer Identified as Michael Christopher Mejia

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Whittier Police Department Officer Keith Boyer and the attempt murder of Officer Patrick Hazell that occurred on Monday, February 20, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at Mar Vista Street and Colima Road in Whittier.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Michael Christopher Mejia, a 26 year-old Hispanic male. He is a documented street gang member and resident of Los Angeles.

Suspect Mejia was released from Pelican Bay State Prison on April 19, 2016 and reported to the Probation Department the next day on April 20, 2016. He was released to probation on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) as required by AB-109 realignment. AB-109 in California transfers responsibility for supervising certain kinds of felony offenders and state prison parolees from state prisons and state parole agents to county jails and probation officers.

Suspect Mejia remains hospitalized for a gunshot wound and has been booked for a flash incarceration (probation hold), 3454 P.C. on February 20, 2017. Attached is his most recent booking photo.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

