Police Identify Man Involved in Standoff in Cerritos Near Concordia Lutheran

The coroner today released the name of a suspect who was armed with an assault rifle found dead in a Cerritos apartment.

He was Christopher Warner, 33, of Cerritos, according to coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz.

It is unknown whether it was a death or suicide.

LBPD was serving a drug warrant at Warner’s apartment near Carmenita Road and 183rd Street last Friday.

A shootout ensued and SWAT was brought in, no officers were injured.

The officers surrounded the residence, evacuations were ordered, streets were closed and a command post set up at Concordia Lutheran.

Police used a robot to search the residence and eventually saw that Warner on his stomach not moving in a bedroom.

Officers moved in and found Warner dead with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

