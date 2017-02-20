Police Identify Man Involved in Standoff in Cerritos Near Concordia Lutheran
The coroner today released the name of a suspect who was armed with an assault rifle found dead in a Cerritos apartment.
He was Christopher Warner, 33, of Cerritos, according to coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz.
It is unknown whether it was a death or suicide.
LBPD was serving a drug warrant at Warner’s apartment near Carmenita Road and 183rd Street last Friday.
A shootout ensued and SWAT was brought in, no officers were injured.
The officers surrounded the residence, evacuations were ordered, streets were closed and a command post set up at Concordia Lutheran.
Police used a robot to search the residence and eventually saw that Warner on his stomach not moving in a bedroom.
Officers moved in and found Warner dead with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
LASD brought in this emergency helicopter which landed at Cerritos Elementary across from Concordia Lutheran. The LBPD, who was the lead agency, set up their command post at Concordia Lutheran's parking lot. That helicopter is known as "Air 5." It is stationed in Long Beach. Air 5 has a five person crew. Two pilots, one Crew Chief, and two Paramedics. The Crew Chief and Paramedics all had previous SWAT experience. Their primary mission is to conduct recue missions where time or terrain negate the use of ground resources. They are deployed most often in water, mountain, or desert environments. Photo by Brian Hews.
