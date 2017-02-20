Officer Involved Shooting in Whittier, Two Officers Taken To Hospital

UPDATE: Tragically one of the officers has died in the shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to Mar Vista Street and Colima Road, Whitter, to assist Whittier Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding an Officer-Involved Shooting.

Two Whittier Police Department Officers were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported in an unknown condition to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

